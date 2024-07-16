Forget gimmicks like 8K – if you want a great Prime Day TV deal look at OLED TVs

Prime Day 2024’s first day is in full swing and if you’re on the hunt for a new TV, it’s already been one of the best deals bonanzas we’ve seen in a while for home cinema fans.

As well as the usual big discounts on Amazon’s own brand Fire TV Omni QLED sets, some of which are retailing for half price at the moment, we’ve seen huge savings on flagship OLEDs and weird and wonderful items, including Samsung’s flagship 8K set.

Samsung QN900D was £6999 now £4500 on Amazon (save £1500) The QN900D is one of the only 8K TVs to earn a five star rating from our reviewers and this is the best deal we've ever seen on it. 5 Stars

If the word 8K caught your attention then you’re in the same camp as many of our readers who jumped to attention when we told them about the retail giant’s latest deal on the five star Samsung QN900D, which shed a third of its regular price. Within moments of publishing our news on the deal I had readers asking "is 8K is worth it?"

And with that in mind I decided to pen this feature. The short answer is no, it’s not worth investing in an 8K TV yet.

The reason for that’s simple: there's next to no content mastered in 8K, so you’ll spend nearly all your time relying on upscaling. So why did the QN900D get five stars you ask? That’s because, if you insist on 8K it’s the best TV that resolution we’ve ever tested, offering the most accurate upscaling we’ve ever seen – during all our checks motion handling looked suitably realistic, albeit not best in class, and the set managed to never look overly artificial despite the heavy processing going on.

The reason I’m warning most readers off the deal, is that you're still paying a hefty premium just to get 8K and there are a wealth of other fantastic TV deals doing the rounds that will give most people as good, if not a better home cinema experience.

Here are a few personal highlights and recommendations to help illustrate my point.

If you are dead set on spending lots of money and getting a cutting edge TV, then you should look at the LG G4. Is it the cheapest OLED we’ve seen? No, but if you want a cutting edge OLED with brightness boosting Micro Lens Array tech it is a fantastic option. Having reviewed the G4, myself and the wider What Hi-Fi? team can confirm it offers a wonderfully immersive home cinema experience, with enhanced motion handling, wonderfully accurate colours and one of the highest max brightness levels we’ve seen on an OLED.

This let it offer immense contrast levels and, coupled with its stellar gaming features and easy five star recommendation, even at its launch price. With deals already out from the likes of Sevenoaks and Richersounds, including the ones below, I’d argue this is a much better bargain, and outside of 8K, a better option for most people. The only downside is that the deals we’re seeing to tend to come and go fairly fast, so you need to be quick if you want to take advantage of them.

LG OLED55G4 was £2399 now £1799 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

The LG G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it just last month (in its 65-inch version), with our review deeming it to be easily one of the best TVs you can buy this year. Expect general improvements across the board, but picture quality is the star of the show here.

Five stars

Deal also available at: Richer Sounds

If the LG G4 is a little too much, we’ve also seen huge savings on the step-down LG C4, which outside of its lack of MLA and slightly older processor shares many of the same features as the G4, and also earned five stars from our testers.

LG’s offering sporadic, but sizable discounts on its own store at the moment, with the giant 77-inch version plummeting to as low as £2000 – which is huge when you consider it carried a massive £3800 RRP at launch. Though that deal went particularly fast there are still great savings to be found on some of the smaller sizes, including the one below.

LG OLED55C4 £1899 £999 at LG.com (save £900)

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.

For those that want the best value deal and don’t care about getting a “new” 2024 set, there’s also cracking savings to be had on the Sony A80L – which one won a product of the year accolade at last year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards.

To this day the A80L remains a staple benchmark of quality we use while running our comparative testing checks reviewing new TVs. This is because it still offers top-of-the-line picture quality and one of the most authentic “as the director” intended viewing experiences you’ll find, especially on a set this price. Hence why we’re recommending it to most people as a TV to consider this Prime Day.

Sony XR-65A80L 2023 OLED TV £2999 £1899 at Sevenoaks (save £1100)

One of the biggest surprises of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a performance that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It's still an expensive TV, even with this discount, but if it's a brand-new TV you want, this is a great choice. You need to join the 'Rewards by Sevenoaks' program to get this price, but doing so is quick and free.

