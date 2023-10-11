Don't buy the 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV this Prime Day: the 48-inch C2 is available for less

It's day two of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, for short), and the 42-inch version of the new LG C3 has recently hit a new lowest-ever price of £999 at John Lewis. It's undeniably very tempting at that price – but you shouldn't buy it.

Ok, so in some cases you should actually buy it. You might have only a very small space or you could be specifically looking for a smaller model to use on a desk as a gaming monitor. For everyone else, though, there's a better deal.

That deal is on the 48-inch LG C2, which is larger, very similar in terms of performance and specs, and is currently available for just £899 at Richer Sounds (use code RSTV100 at checkout). We expect this is the very last C2 stock, though, so don't dilly-dally.

LG OLED48C2 £1399 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

You might be tempted to buy the 42-inch C3 but this 48-inch C2 is cheaper, bigger and performs very similarly. In performance terms, it's excellent, combining perfect OLED blacks and contrast with excellent detail, sharpness and colour balance. It's also got flawless gaming specs, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Sound could be better, but otherwise, this is an amazing TV at an amazing price.

Read our LG C2 review

Every year, during sales events such as Amazon Prime Deal Days and Black Friday, avid movie lovers and gamers looking for a new TV start eyeing up prices of the latest C-series OLED from LG. They do so for very good reason: LG's OLEDs are the most feature-packed out there, and its C-series models are usually the perfect intersection of performance, features and price.

The latest C3 models are really no different, in that they give you a really balanced picture performance with perfect, inky blacks and vibrant-but-balanced colours, an intuitive, app-packed operating system, and every gaming feature you could ever hope for.

But there's a catch.

The C3 is only a minor upgrade on the C2 it replaces, and despite that, LG launched it at a higher price than the C2 launched at last year.

The C3 has now been discounted a fair bit, but you won't find it available at any size for less than £999, and that is what makes this deal on the 48-inch C2 so special.

For picture performance, it's almost as good, largely because it features the same OLED panel technology. It's got all of the same gaming features, too, including 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming (right up to 4K/120Hz) and has an HGiG mode that makes it easy to get more consistent and accurate HDR across many games.

The sound is pretty poor, but so is the C3's, and we recommend a soundbar to go with either model. With this deal, you can hopefully stretch to one of those, too.

