3 hot new Netflix movies and TV shows to cosy up to this wintry weekend

Three unmissable new Netflix entries, two weekend days – yep, a choice is about to be put before you. But since we are already narrowing down your options to the cream of the newly released crop, at least you don't have to waste time endlessly scrolling the catalogue.

Here we have comedy from legends in the field, high-action award-winning animation and tear-jerking docudrama, so there's something for most moods and viewers.

These are all newly available on Netflix this weekend, giving you more than a good reason to spend the next few wintry days on the couch.

Joy (Friday 22nd)

Joy is a movie that tells the story of how IVF was pioneered in the UK in the sixties and seventies. Starring Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie and James Norton, expect a tear-jerking set of heart-warming performances from this well-reviewed (89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes) drama, exclusive on Netflix.

The three pioneering British scientists who worked against the odds to make IVF a reality went through an experience that needs to be known. And this is a fantastic way to learn about the history of this groundbreaking scientific milestone.

Arcane finale (Saturday 23rd)

Arcane (Image credit: Netflix)

The multi-award-winning animated dystopian series Arcane has dropped its second season, and the final three-episode finale will be unleashed this weekend.

Released as Act I and Act II, the first two parts of season two landed at once. Only tomorrow, on Saturday 23rd November, can you access the final Act III triple episode ending. And this is just that – as the series creators say this will be the end of this show totally.

While this may be the end of Arcane, more could be coming as co-creator Christian Linke has said: "Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche Production."

A Man On the Inside (Nov 21)

A Man On the Inside (Image credit: Netflix)

This new comedy show, starring legend Ted Danson, is the next project fromThe Good Place creator Mike Schur. A Man on the Inside tells the story of a retired man who lost his wife and, seeking purpose, follows a wanted ad for an older man to go undercover in a care home.

This original storyline may sound fairly ridiculous, but it's actually based on a true story. Set in San Francisco, it spends a lot of time in the care home showing just how juvenile old age can be. And Danson is reportedly brilliant, with The Guardian calling him "comedy perfection in this unbelievably sweet show".

