The best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals 2019: the cheapest bundles live right now

Winter is coming Black Friday is over, but now Cyber Monday is upon us – which is another great excuse to avoid the freezing weather and hunt around for the best prices for a new games console. If you're in the market for one, there are plenty of reasons to go for the Xbox One S or Xbox One X should you spot a tempting deal.
The One S, the cheaper of the two, is a capable box of tricks that offers quality gaming at a bargain price, including 4K Blu-ray playback as well as movie and music streaming.
The pricier Xbox One X ups the ante with immersive and native 4K gaming (unlike the upscaling Xbox One S), improved Blu-ray picture quality and support for streaming services such as Netflix.
In terms of retailers, there are plenty of options, including many of the usual suspects: Argos, Game, Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and AO.com all tend to have Xbox deals of their own.
Read on for the best Xbox deals, discounts and bundles (offers that include an extra controller, or an extra game or two as part of the package).
Best Cyber Monday Xbox One S deals 2019
The Xbox One S upscales your current games collection to 4K resolution and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility. The Xbox interface has never been better and the controller is superb, allowing you to immerse yourself in titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for £179 at Amazon
Want the cheapest way to get your hands on an Xbox One? Go for the no-frills Digital Edition, which ditches the 4K Blu-ray drive in favour of downloads. View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with wireless controller and Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions bundle £199 at John Lewis
If you're not fussed about the 4K Blu-ray drive, how about the 1TB console with a couple of racing classics, all for the bargain price of £199.99.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with Gears 5 for £230 at Amazon
This is a great way to grab an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage. What's more you'll be up and running with one of 2019's hottest releases – the thrilling Gears 5 third-person shooter – all for a bargain price.View Deal
Best Cyber Monday Xbox One X deals 2019
Want to true 4K gaming? Look no further than the Xbox One X. Microsoft's range-topping console offers silky smooth graphics and fast load times. It also supports HDR, for improve blacks when exploring cities at night or creeping through shadowy buildings. And with improved 4K Blu-ray picture quality and Dolby Atmos support, the One X doubles as a family-friendly entertainment hub.
Xbox One X 1TB plus Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 bundle
£469 £379.99
This bundle deal from Currys will save you a whopping £80. It includes the One X with 1TB of storage plus two games: ProJect Cars 2, the award-winning racer, and Tekken 7, the epic final instalment of the 20 year fighting saga.
Xbox One X 1TB Metro Saga bundle for £399.99 at Amazon
This Xbox One X deal includes the complete Metro game trilogy. Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Night Redux and the more recent Metro Exodus are all included in this bundle, plus a one month Xbox Game Pass trial and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.View Deal