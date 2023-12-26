The best Boxing Day AirPods deals: cheapest UK AirPods prices 2023

Christmas may be over, but the Boxing Day sales have just begun, meaning now is the perfect time to nab a pair of coveted Apple AirPods at a reduced rate before the year is out. If you're a dedicated iPhone user, the AirPods may be the best wireless earbuds for you, as they work intuitively with your iOS device, bring Siri to life in your ears, and give you greater immersion with music and films thanks to full spatial audio support.

Below, you'll find the latest and best deal prices on every current AirPods model, including the five-star AirPods Pro 2 earbuds and the premium AirPods Max over-ear headphones. We'll also help you choose the right pair for you with our advice on each model below, so you can ensure you get the best deal as 2024 approaches.

Read on for the lowest AirPods prices yet and rest assured we'll be keeping this page updated with all the best AirPods deals whenever we see a price drop during Boxing Day and beyond.

Best AirPods deals

AirPods Pro 2nd generation was £229 now £199 at Amazon (save £30)

Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds are five-star favourites and a must-have for iOS die-hards. Boasts impressive ANC, a hugely enjoyable sound, along with plenty of new features such as adaptive audio and conversation mode. This £30 saving is on the 2023 USB-C charging case model. Five stars

Deal also available at Currys and OnBuy

AirPods 2 was £159 now £109 at John Lewis (save £50)

The classic 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case feature the original longer stems design and forego any new Apple spatial audio or ANC features. But they dropped in price following the launch of the new AirPods 3 (above) and are now the cheapest AirPods available. Don't miss them at this superb under-£100 deal price!

Deal also available at Amazon UK

AirPods Max was £549 now £479 at Amazon (save £50)

Apple’s very first over-ear models were a five-star hit: superb-sounding, noise-cancelling, wireless cans with a stylish and premium design. They come with a big price tag, so the biggest discount on the green colourway is a welcome surprise.

Five stars

Deal also at John Lewis

AirPods Pro 2 deals

AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 earbuds earned the brand its first five-star review for the in-ear models. Thanks to the powerful new H2 chip, the noise-cancelling is improved two-fold, sound quality is now on par with the class leaders, and there are plenty of additional user-friendly features.

Battery life has increased to six hours in the earbuds, with 24 extra hours with the charging case, which now has a built-in speaker to emit tones. A fourth XS ear tip is included for an even better fit, and a new "Adaptive" Transparency Mode damps down loud and sudden harsh noises to great effect. And thanks to the recent iOS 17 software update, you also get nifty new features like Adaptive Audio (which dynamically adjusts the ANC according to our surroundings) and Conversation Mode (which pauses music when it recognises that you're speaking).

But it's the excellent sound quality that's king here. Weighty, detailed, open and with plenty of dynamic subtlety – these really are accomplished performers. For iOS users, they're the only wireless earbuds you'll ever need.

Note that in 2023, Apple has swapped out the old Lightning connecter charging case with a new USB-C charging case and a new £229 price in the UK. There's no change to the earbuds themselves or to the sound quality, but take note when buying online to make sure you pick the correct case option for you.

Read our full AirPods Pro 2nd generation review

AirPods 3 deals

AirPods 3

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's latest AirPods advance closer to the Pro model, with a smart redesign (shorter stems) and full support for spatial audio thanks to added head tracking capabilities. Battery life is stronger than the older AirPods 2 (now 30 hours vs 24 hours) while the sound is balanced, clear and detailed.

The AirPods 3 might lack active noise-cancelling (you'll need to splash out on the AirPods Pro models, above) but they're a great all-round package with plenty to offer Apple device owners. Again, note that there are two options: one with a wireless charging case, the other with a Lightning connector wired case.

Read our full AirPods 3 review

AirPods 2 deals

AirPods 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple might have launched the newer AirPods 3, but the cheaper and older AirPods 2 remain a great everyday pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds. They offer a good combination of performance, reliability and convenience, and are currently the cheapest AirPods that Apple makes (until the fabled AirPods Lite ever see the light of day).

We also regularly see the price of this model drop down to under £100 – so keep your eyes peeled for a deal.

Read our full AirPods 2 (2019) review

AirPods Max deals

AirPods Max

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In 2020, Apple finally delivered its first over-ear, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones: the AirPods Max. They're large, rather heavy and expensive... and very good indeed, nabbing a five-star review and a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. Their exceptional build quality is as premium as the price, and they offer superb sound and noise-cancelling.

Their authenticity, detail, crispness and spaciousness elevate their audio quality enough to be considered alongside proper hi-fi products in this class. They work best with iOS devices, naturally, with cinematic spatial audio and Siri voice control amongst the many Apple-only features.

While the discounts are never huge, we normally see decent deals (especially across all finishes) on the AirPods Max during the sales period leading up to Christmas, so keep your eyes peeled.

Read our full AirPods Max review

