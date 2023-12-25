The best Amazon Fire TV Stick Boxing Day deals: stream for less with these discounts

A Fire TV streamer, whether it be of the Stick or Cube variety, is a great way to add streaming capabilities to an older TV. Heck, many brand-new TVs have occasional gaps in their app offerings, so a Fire TV streamer can be useful even if you've got one of the very best TVs.

That's because the Fire TV smart platform is packed to the rafters with streaming apps, including all of the UK's terrestrial catch-up services; big hitters such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video; and Now and Discovery+, which give you access to live sport (assuming you're prepared to pay, of course).

But, as is often the case with Amazon's own devices, you should never pay full price for a Fire TV Stick or Cube. That's because they're discounted more often than a DFS sofa. Of course, the Boxing Day sales are a big deal for Amazon, so it's no surprise that you can right now pick these handy streamers up for way below their official prices.

Simply scroll down for an outline of each model in the range, the original asking price, and the latest and lowest prices available right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation)

Launch price: £45 / $40 / not available in Australia

One of Amazon's best streamers, this Fire TV Stick features Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, and HDR for a greater difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, for a more realistic image. Inside is an enhanced 1.7GHz quad-core processor that boasts 50 per cent more power than the previous generation Fire TV Stick. This new model delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections. The Alexa Voice Remote has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control compatible TVs, soundbars, and AV receivers, too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Launch price: £35 / $30 / AU$59

A relatively new member of Amazon's ever-growing family of Fire TV devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a more affordable way to bring Alexa to your TV. It's 50 per cent faster than the previous Fire TV Stick, and shows content in HD quality with HDR support. Alexa Voice Remote Lite lets you speak to find, launch, and control content, while the user interface puts the main menu at the centre of your screen, making it easier to find what you're looking for. The difference is it doesn't have the TV button controls, so there are no dedicated power, volume and mute buttons – it's all about the voice. There's also no Dolby Atmos here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation)

Launch price: £60 / $50 / AU$79

If you have a 4K TV, then 2023’s second generation of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device could be worth a look. We haven’t tested this latest generation of Fire TV Stick 4K out, but we gave the previous 2021 model an Award and a five-star review, calling it the benchmark for streaming sticks at the time. The Alexa Voice Remote has a range of convenient voice control capabilities, plus the device comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation)

Launch price: £70 / $60 / AU$119

The latest second generation of Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful Fire TV Stick to date, featuring and support for Wi-Fi 6E for faster 4K streaming than other Fire TV Sticks. With 16Gb, it also offers the most storage of any Fire TV Stick and there’s also a new faster 850MHz GPU. Packed with the stick comes the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, for convenient control over your TV, soundbar, and receiver. The remote features a dedicated channel and preset buttons for hassle-free surfing and shortcuts. Alongside all of this, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ capabilities.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation)

Launch price: £140 / $140 / AU$219

Moving on from Sticks to the Cube. Amazon labels this as its “fastest-ever streaming media player”. Featuring an octa-core processor, it is said to be twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (above). We reviewed the second generation of Fire TV Cube and praised its crisp image, excellent app compatibility, and useful smart features though overall, it was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous model in terms of picture and sound. It supports a range of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster, smoother streaming, should your router allow for it.

