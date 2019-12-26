The best 4K OLED TV Boxing Day deals

As the Christmas turkey fades into a fabulous, fatty memory, the time comes to turn your attention to the serious business of shopping for a new TV. And if you really are serious about your next TV you'd better make it an OLED, and that means getting stuck into the OLED TV Boxing Day deals.

There are some great OLED TV deals around right now, with some of the best OLED TVs we've tested over the last 12 months or so currently cheaper than ever before.

And it really is a good time to buy an OLED TV. It's that time of year when lots of great 2018 OLED sets are discounted for their final days of shelf life (we're on the cusp now – they're dropping like flies), and there are now lots of discounts available on 2019 OLED TVs.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest prices on some of our favourite OLED TVs, but also the pick of the other fantastic OLED TV deals the internet has to offer. If you're looking to buy an OLED TV, you've come to the right place.

55 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1249 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price is now significantly lower than it was at launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1799 at Sevenoaks

The LG E9 isn't currently as discounted as it has been, but it is £1000 more affordable than it was at launch. Ultimately, we think buying a C9 and a soundbar is the best option, but if you want great picture and upgraded sound in one chassis, the E9 is a good bet.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 4K OLED TV £1999 £1079 at Richer Sounds

While the C9 and E9 above are identical in terms of picture performance, the B9 has a less advanced processor so won't look quite as ravishing. It is usefully cheaper, though, and looks very good at this price.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1248 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right and is still a very good TV now. Right now, the C9 is barely more expensive so is the better option, but keep an eye on prices and if the C8 drops in price again before it ceases to exist, grab one.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1199 at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8, above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1249 (with voucher code) at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also shed £400 from its price since we tested it, and PRC Direct will give you an extra £50 if you enter the voucher code found on the product page.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG9 4K OLED TV £2800 £1949 at Currys

This 2019 Sony flagship TV "doesn’t quite meet the expectations set by its price tag, but... is still a very good TV, particularly in terms of sound quality". That's what we said of the 65in version. This 55-inch version is now £850 more affordable than it was, making it far more tempting.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG8 55-inch OLED TV £2300 £1299 at John Lewis

If you're after a Sony OLED but can't stretch to the AG9 Master Series model, the AG8 could be the TV for you. It gets the X1 Extreme chip rather than the X1 Ultimate of the AG9, and that means it misses out on some of the most advanced picture processing features, but the core experience shouldn't be vastly different. It launched at £2300 so looks like great value with this big discount.View Deal

65 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1849 at PRC Direct

This 2019 LG OLED has fallen in price a lot since launch - the overall discount is currently sitting at £1450. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2699 at PRC Direct

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but this extra £300 discount takes it to £1300 less than the original asking price.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF8 OLED TV £2299 £1799 at Very

An OLED set based on the excellent Sony A1, the Sony AF8 OLED boasts lovely, natural pictures, great motion, and predictably perfect blacks. It also generates sound without standard speakers, instead using actuators to vibrate the whole screen – that might sound weird, but it works a treat.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF9 £3999 £2599 at Richer Sounds

The Sony AF9 is a great television in so many ways, including being one of the best-sounding TVs we’ve tested. Excellent OLED black levels, class-leading motion processing and superb detail. And you can now save a whopping £1500.View Deal

LG OLED65W9PLA 'Wallpaper' OLED TV £5999 £3999 at John Lewis

Near the top of LG's 2019 range is the so-called 'Wallpaper' model, which consists of a ridiculously thin and flexible OLED sheet that you affix to your wall and a separate soundbar that contains the speakers and TV processing gubbins. It's a very pricey option, but currently a massive £2000 less so than at launch.View Deal

77 inch OLED TV deals