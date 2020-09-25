Save £100 on Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 606 speakers

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 loudspeakers are a thing of hi-fi beauty and now they're even more appealing with £100 hacked off the price. If you're looking for a pair of affordable standmounters, then stop reading this and just buy them now while stocks last, because they will sell out.

The 606s entered into the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame last year during our Awards ceremony. These multi-Award-winners are simply stunning for the price and the only reason they're seeing this generous discount is that they've gone out of production since the recent launch of the next generation Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition, not half bad speakers themselves.

We reviewed the 606s back in 2019 and loved them at £549. Look in the right shops while stocks remain (the widget below will help) and you should find the last few pairs at just £449.

Just in case this no-need-for-introduction former-Product of the Year actually needs an introduction, the 606s are part of Bowers and Wilkins's entry-level 600 series of loudspeakers.

Their build is solid and appealing, no matter the finish and they produce the kind of punchy, energetic sound that will breathe new life into your music collection.

Now, less talk and more purchase. Go.

