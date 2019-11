The best Sony deals ahead of Black Friday: 4K TVs, headphones, turntables

Whether you're after a pair of true wireless earbuds or a turntable, a 4K TV or a soundbar, a Bluetooth speaker or a hi-res audio walkman, there's every chance Sony makes a pretty good one.

A consistent What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, Sony is of course one of the biggest consumer electronics brands in the world and with that comes an extensive and varied choice of products.

Our pick of the best Sony deals is as follows. We've made sure to include a healthy serving of five-star audio and video products and remember, with Black Friday so close we can almost touch it, now is an ideal time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Sony TV deals

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K TV £1699 £949 at John Lewis Save £500 on this 55-inch Sony TV. 4K and HDR pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support mean any high-quality video can be enjoyed.View Deal

Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV for £2199 £1799 at John Lewis A genuine 2019 model, Sony's new XG9505 has already dropped in price by £400. Does that mean it's a bit of a duffer? On the contrary, it's a cracking TV for the money, offering a not-far-off-flagship performance for a lot less than flagship money.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2999 at Richer Sounds Sony's top OLED of last year was an absolute belter. In fact, it still is, and is well worth checking out with this £900. Bear in mind that this model (like many other here) won't be available for much longer.View Deal

Sony hi-fi deals

Sony SRS-XB41 waterproof speaker £200 £149 at Amazon A colourful wireless speaker with 24 hour battery life. It's also dustproof and waterproof, so it should survive any outdoor excursions. You can even connect multiple XB41s together over Bluetooth.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB21 waterproof speaker (black) £100 £66 at Amazon A similar offering to the speaker above but smaller and in black. With a 12-hour battery life and the absence of a USB smartphone charging port, it's 50% off its original price.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 hi-res Walkman £180 £156 at Amazon A great-value little five-star hi-res music player that felt much more expensive than it was even at it's original price. It'll support DSD, FLAC and WAV files and also has a microSD card slot so you can significantly boost the storage here. View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 £499 £279 at Amazon Not only can this Sony deck help you archive your vinyl collection as hi-res digital files, it also sounds amazing, especially at this discounted price. A very capable entry-level deck.View Deal

Sony NW-ZX300 hi-res Walkman £600 £521 at Amazon It's been four decades since Sony released its first Walkman, but there's still no stopping the iconic player. This classy portable player delivers an impressive performance, supports hi-res files and has an up-to-date features set. View Deal

Sony headphones deals

Sony WF-1000X true wireless earbuds £145 £119 at Currys If you want a great-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives, you don't need to look much further than the five-star Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save on the original price.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones £330 £259 at Amazon These Award-winning Sony over-ears combine noise-cancelling and Bluetooth to great effect. Comfort is superb, while the touch sensitive controls add a touch of flair. Add 30 hour battery life and a near £60 saving and you've got yourself a great Sony deal.View Deal

Sony home cinema deals

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar £115 £94 at Amazon This all-in-one soundbar offers fantastic minimalism to your home while adding a hefty 120W of two channel, bass reflex, Dolby Digital, S-Force surround sound to your TV setup. That extends to smartphone streaming thanks to Bluetooth connectivity too. View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 £249 £189 at Richer Sounds An Award-winning 4K Blu-ray player at an affordable price. This Sony player is talented enough to make your DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray collection shine. It can also handle HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and will even play your old SACD discs.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player £400 £238 at Amazon This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports Dolby Atmos with DTS:X sound and HDR images with BT.2020 colour. What does that mean? A really very good quality picture if you feed it high-quality content. Plus you can stream music over Bluetooth to a suitable pair of wireless headphones for late night listening, too. View Deal

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £529 at Amazon This Sony soundbar gives delivers Dolby Atmos audio in a streamlined, compact package. It does fine job of immersing you in the action and boasts 4K HDR support, twin HDMI inputs and Bluetooth streaming.View Deal