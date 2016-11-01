Trending

Best Home cinema amplifiers 2016

Product of the year

Best home cinema amplifier under £500

Denon AVR-X2300W

Read the full review here

“No revolution, but the AVR-X2300W didn’t need to be. It’s a superb sonic all-rounder and well-equipped with it”

Best buys

Best home cinema amplifier £1000-£2000

Yamaha RX-A1060

Read the full review here

“Yamaha delivers the goods with this powerful and articulate AV receiver”

Best home cinema amplifier £500-£1000

Denon AVR-X3300W

Read the full review here

“The brilliant Denon AVR-X3300W will take any mid-range home cinema system to the next level…”

Best home cinema amplifier £2000+

Yamaha RX-A3060

Read the full review here

“The RX-A3060 takes your home cinema experience to a whole new level”