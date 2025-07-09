It's Day 2 of the four-day Amazon Prime Day extravaganza.

At What Hi-Fi? we've been offering expert buying advice for nearly 50 years (yes, really), so we come into our own when it comes to big shopping events.

Are you in the market for a new soundbar, projector or pair of headphones? We've got you covered.

We're checking the deals as they go live but more importantly we're only sharing products that we've reviewed and are happy to recommend.

And we do this all-year round, so we can also tell you whether a deal is really a deal or not – and we'll make it clear if it's genuinely the lowest-ever price.

We'll level with you, we haven't been blown away by the deals on offer so far, but these are our pick of the best deals around on Day 2.

Sony budget headphones

The Sony WH-CH720N are among the best wireless headphones on the market right now in terms of sound-per-pound value.

When we gave the Sony WH-CH720N an Award they retailed at a pretty reasonable £99. Still, who wants to pay £99 for a pair of cans when Prime Day could get you a better deal?

The WH-CH720N are just £68 at Amazon for the black model, meaning you can experience some of Sony's best budget noise-cancelling headphones for yourself.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 (save £31)

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones are worthy What Hi-Fi? Award winners. As a truly affordable pair of over-ear cans, they still manage to deliver great noise-cancelling and a forceful, robust sound that will entertain you for hours.

Sonos wireless speaker

Atop our best wireless speakers buying guide you'll find the five-star Sonos Era 100, but what you won't often find is a discount on this impressive model.

Fortunately, for Prime Day, there's a deal to be grabbed and it's the best we've ever seen.

For just £170 at Amazon, this premium oval-shaped speaker can be yours for the lowest ever price. And what you'll get in exchange is solid sound alongside a vast feature set.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £170 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 is our favourite wireless speaker packing in an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features alongside enjoyable sound. And this Prime Day is the perfect time to buy if you've been shopping around, as the Era 100 drops to the lowest price we've ever seen it – though only in White.

Sharp Dolby Atmos soundbar

You can pick up the four-star Sharp HT-SB700 for just £119 at Amazon, saving you an impressive £80.

Offering a good sense of scale for its size wrapped up in a compact design, this Sharp model does a great job of boosting your TV's audio without breaking the bank.

Connectivity stretches to an HDMI eARC socket, optical input and Bluetooth streaming.

Hisense short-throw projector

Amazon Prime Day has already provided a flood of excellent home cinema deals; however, this one might take the cake.

The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector, which we awarded five stars earlier this year, is currently down to its lowest-ever price thanks to the Prime Day sales.

Originally launching for £1999, the PL2 can now be yours for just £1299 at Amazon; that's a jaw-dropping discount of £700. You'll also find this deal at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks Sound & Vision.

Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1299 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

The Hisense PL2 follows up on the Award-winning PL1, and it delivers a similarly excellent picture performance. This second-generation model is brighter and features punchy yet balanced colours that impress across a wide range of content. We deemed it to be a great purchase at the full asking price, but this discount makes it even better.

B&W headphones

One of the best-sounding pairs of wireless headphones we've tested this year, Bowers & Wilkins took the fight to Sony, Bose, Apple and more rivals with the luxurious Px7 S3 over-ears.

They look and feel fabulous, with 30 hours of battery life, support for decent ANC, higher-quality Bluetooth codecs and wired listening.

Sound-wise, they are mightily impressive, bringing out even more detail and insight, along with plenty of punch, dynamism and refinement.

