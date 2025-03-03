Rewind: our verdict on the WiiM Ultra, ProAc D20R, Sony Bravia Projector 8 and more

Features
By
published

Our reviewers and reporters were very busy last week. Here’s what you need to know

Wooden speakers in listening room with Rewind logo
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Happy Monday and welcome to the latest entry to our weekly Rewind column, where we summarise all the latest developments in the world of hi-fi and home cinema over the past seven days.

Though many of the What Hi-Fi? team could have done with a chilled one after covering the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 the weekend before, the hi-fi and home cinema gods didn’t give us any respite and it was another very busy week.

Not only did our reviewers have a few big ticket items to finish testing, a sea of awesome classics also turned 25, a milestone we couldn’t let slip without some form of celebration.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sony’s latest native 4K projector is pretty sharp

Sony Bravia Projector 8 home cinema projector

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our testers finished reviewing the Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES), which is the little brother to the five-star Sony Bravia Projector 9 we gave five-stars to in January. Despite being a step-down model in Sony’s current line up, the unit retails for £15,999 / $15,999 / AU$21,999. Thankfully putting it through its paces in our viewing rooms it more than justified its price, offering wonderfully deep blacks, stellar contrast and oodles of detail, earning it a perfect five-star recommendation.

Read our full Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) review

Audio Research launched a new amp

Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background

(Image credit: Audio Research)

Audio Research launched its new high-end Reference 330M monoblock power amp last week, and boy does it look interesting. The headline feature is that it offers 330W of power per amplifier – more than doubling the 160W seen on its predecessor, the Reference 160M MkII. That’s a lot of muscle no matter how you cut it! If that’s caught your interest, the unit is made, and priced, “on application” – though a spokesperson told us that in the UK customers will be looking at a bill of around £92,000 for a stereo pair.

Read the full story: Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse

We celebrated 17 hi-fi classics set to hit a key milestone

Three Ruark Excalibur speakers in various finishes side by side

(Image credit: Ruark)

For most of us 25 was a great age. Out of university / college, hopefully getting ready for our first promotion at work and blissfully just old enough to be considered a proper adult, but young enough to still have fun (and not be terribly hungover the next day) on a night out. Which is why we couldn’t resist the urge to find and celebrate 17 key pieces of hi-fi that are set to hit the milestone this year.

Read the full story: 17 memorable hi-fi and AV products turning 25 in 2025

We finished reviewing the ProAc D20R

ProAc D20R floorstanding speakers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our reviewers delivered their final verdict on the ProAc D20R floorstanding speakers. These are currently pitched as the firm’s best selling speakers in our native UK, and based on our time with them we can see why. As well as featuring a swish wood finish, the speaker delivered excellent results and proved to be incredibly unfussy when it came to matching – making them a flexible set of floorstanders well worth considering and an easy five-star recommendation.

Read our full ProAc D20R review

WiiM strikes again

WiiM Ultra music streamer

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We know you, our bargain-hunting readers, have a soft spot for WiiM from the sea of positive messages on our forums and in the comments section of any article we write about the brand. Which is why we’re pleased to inform you that last week its latest Wiim Ultra streamer earned a five-star rating from our reviewers. Retailing for £349 / $329 / AU$599, the Ultra sits above the WiiM Pro Plus, but offers enough sonic, streaming and overall quality of life upgrades (including a colour touchscreen interface) to justify the added cost. If you want a great value streamer that can still deliver brilliant, clean, crisp audio, this is one to consider!

Read our full WiiM Ultra review

MORE:

These are the best music streamers we’ve reviewed

We rate the best floorstanding speakers

Our picks of the best stereo amplifiers

TOPICS
Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

Read more
CES 2025 mainstage with Rewind logo
Rewind: next-generation OLED TVs, Onkyo’s return and our verdict on Sony’s new projector
Rega turtable with Rewind Logo
Rewind: Rega’s new turntable reviewed, fresh rumblings about Sony’s next-gen headphones and more
Dali Epikore 3 hands on with Rewind logo
Rewind: Next-generation OLED TVs, our verdict on Dali’s latest speakers and more
What Hi-Fi stand at Bristol with Rewind logo
Rewind: Rega’s latest amp, a treat from Neat, surprise iPhone 16e launch and more
Dali IO-8 on table with Rewind logo
Rewind: new Dali headphones and B&W earbuds tested, plus fresh drama at Sonos
Dali headphone cups with Rewind logo
Rewind: five-star wireless headphones for audiophiles, why Apple should buy an OLED TV heavyweight and more
Latest in AV
Wooden speakers in listening room with Rewind logo
Rewind: our verdict on the WiiM Ultra, ProAc D20R, Sony Bravia Projector 8 and more
What Hi-Fi stand at Bristol with Rewind logo
Rewind: Rega’s latest amp, a treat from Neat, surprise iPhone 16e launch and more
Google TV Streamer on a white background
Google TV's latest update adds a secret feature that could hint towards new hardware
iPhone 16e in black and white on a white background
Apple Event 2025: the new iPhone 16e (not SE 4), but no new HomePod or AirPods
LG QNED91 65-inch LCD TV
HDMI 2.2: everything you need to know about the new TV connection
Sky Glass Gen 2 on stand with Rewind logo
Rewind: hi-fi treats from McIntosh and TEAC, Sky Glass TV Gen 2, Apple launch announcement and more
Latest in Features
movie still showing a woman holding a baby in a garden
6 classic Best Sound Oscar-winning movies to test-drive your AV system
Fyne Audio F501E floorstanding speakers
Fyne Audio ousts Q Acoustics as our new favourite sub-£1000 floorstanding speakers
better man movie still of the monkey surrounded by cameras
3 Oscar-nominated movies to make your home cinema feel like a winner
Wooden speakers in listening room with Rewind logo
Rewind: our verdict on the WiiM Ultra, ProAc D20R, Sony Bravia Projector 8 and more
Hisense U7N on stand with Adventures in AV logo
OLED TVs are awesome, but you shouldn’t write off 4-star Mini LEDs – here’s why
Bravia 8 OLED TV in viewing room with Ask the Reader logo
Is OLED burn-in a problem? We want your input on one of TV’s hottest topics