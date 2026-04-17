Another week, another round of tempting TV, AV and hi-fi deals carefully curated by our expert team of product reviewers and deal hunters.

We've tracked down an eye-catching selection this week, which includes a sprinkling of five-star products from some of the biggest names in the business, including xyz, and many more.

See below for the full list and rundown of why some of these products should be on your shopping list.

We think you'll agree there's something for everyone here and we've picked out our highlights below...

Wired headphones appear to be coming back into fashion, so the deal we've found on the Award-winning Røde NTH-100 is well timed. They deliver a mature, revealing sound for not a lot of money, and they are comfortable to wear for long listening sessions.

Just in time for Record Store Day 2026 we've found a deal on a turntable that's only just passed through our test rooms. Fresh from a five-star review, the Sony PS-LX3BT is a great first deck for anyone looking to experience the format. It's a fully automatic design and also boasts Bluetooth connectivity if you just want to play through a wireless speaker or headphones.

Big-screen TVs are all the rage, but there's still plenty to be said for great sets under 50 inches, as is the case with the LG OLED42C5. This 42-inch set can be yours for a great price now that LG's C6 series has launched, which makes it fantastic value for money.

Next up is a five-star desktop speaker system from Onkyo. The GX-30ARC is a talented set-up that boasts impressive sound quality, excellent flexibility and all for a very reasonable price. The USB-C and HDMI connectivity means it can give your TV or your PC's sound a major boost.

If you're an iPhone, iPad or Mac user, the AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds are an obvious choice, especially at their discounted price. In typical Apple fashion, they deliver a wonderful user experience, but they also boast excellent active noise cancelling, and they are also a delight to listen to.

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Our pick of the best wireless earbuds you can buy

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