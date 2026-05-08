Our deal experts have found the best deals on Award-winning 4K projectors, five-star noise-cancelling earbuds and Dolby Atmos AV receivers

Fancy capping off a four-day week with some juicy deals? Then we have some good news.

It's been a surprisingly solid week for savings, with several Award winners crashing to new lowest prices.

There's potential for you to build a fully-fledged home cinema from this week's highlights, or if you're looking for new headphones, we've got you covered, whether you're after earbuds or over-ears, Bluetooth or a classic wired set.

Once again, these are all products that we've tried and tested ourselves, only gaining our recommendation after an exhaustive review process.

So take a look at the deals for yourself – we'll go in-depth into what we like about them down below.

We all love a new lowest price on an Award-winner. And that's exactly what we've got with the Epson EH-LS9000. The 4K projector has hit a new low of £2699, which makes it rather great value given its performance as a brilliantly effective dark room home cinema.

If you're looking for wired over-ear headphones, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the multi-Award-winning Grado SR325x. Offering excellent detail and dynamics, hugely entertaining performance, and a rugged build, these What Hi-Fi? favourites are now 25 per cent off.

The Samsung HW-Q990F offers immersive, detailed and engaging cinematic sound, wireless convenience and features including HDMI 2.1 passthrough and wireless music streaming options. We've seen some heavy discounts on the Award winner before, but never as low as the current 56 per cent(!) price cut.

If you're after noise-cancelling in your wireless buds, then the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are your best bet. The Bose flagships also offer punchy, full-bodied sound and a secure, comfortable fit, and are now at their lowest ever price.

If you're serious about sound, then the Arcam AVR5 AV Receiver may be for you. It lacks a few extra features compared to its rivals, but more than makes up for it with agility, rhythm and a dynamically authoritative performance.

The B&W Px7 S2e are the definition of old but gold – they may be from 2023, but that's also why they're enjoying a £150 discount. They're the complete portable headphones package, boasting a lovely full, lush sonic character, benchmark insight and the same devastating combination of style and performance as their Px7 S3 successors.

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