A sneak peek at Sony's next-gen TV tech, our love letter to hi-fi shops, a high-end amp tested and more

Features
All the latest hi-fi and home cinema news explained in our weekly digest

Welcome to the latest entry into our weekly Rewind column, where our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts detail the top stories you need to know about to break in the past seven days.

Highlights include our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, getting a sneak peek at Sony’s next-generation TV tech in Japan, our verdict on Gryphon’s high-end amp and a few other surprise announcements even we didn’t see coming.

Here’s what you need to know.

DVD fans should check their collection for rot

DVD collection on a shelf

Last week Warner Brothers reacted to ongoing reports of “laser rot” impacting DVDs released between 2006-2008.

Thankfully, rather than brush the problem under the rug, it acknowledged the issue, which renders some discs unplayable, and promised to “work with consumers” to replace the impacted DVDs.

Read the full story: 'Laser rot' has rendered millions of Warner Bros DVDs unplayable – but you may be able to have them replaced

We tested Gryphon’s diabolically capable amp

Gryphon Audio Diablo 333 integrated amplifier

Our testers had the pleasure of reviewing the Gryphon Audio Diablo 333 amp last week. Retailing for £24,500 / $24,900 / AU$39,995 the amp sits at the high-end of the market.

During testing we found plenty to like about the Diablo, which delivered jaw-dropping authority with unexpected finesse during our checks.

Hence our reviewers’ conclusion:

“In recent months we’ve been fortunate enough to test some world-class integrated amplifiers. We are pleased to say that the Gryphon’s Diablo 333 should be counted among them.”

Read our full Gryphon Audio Diablo 333 amp review

Our TV and AV editor went to Japan

Illustration of Sony's new RGB Mini LED technology

Our intrepid TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons braved international travel to visit Sony in Japan and get an opening look at its cutting edge new RGB LED tech.

While it may at first glance sound very similar to the RGB panel tech TCL, Hisense and Samsung showed off at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, he came away very impressed with Sony’s hardware.

So much so that he penned an opinion piece detailing how it could overtake OLED in the top end of the market.

Read the full story: I’ve seen Sony’s next-gen RGB LED TV in action – and I think it could be even better than OLED

A reminder of why it’s worth visiting your local hi-fi shop

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

Hands in the air, we’re just as guilty of succumbing to the urge to just order your hi-fi online. But, if you want the best experience possible, or aren’t sure how your prospective purchases actually sound, there are still plenty of reasons you should visit your local hi-fi shop.

Last week we penned a love letter to hi-fi shops detailing the five biggest reasons to pay them a visit.

Read the full story: 5 great reasons to go to your local hi-fi shop instead of shopping online

We tested Sennheiser's step-up open-back headphones

Sennheiser HD 505 open-back headphones

Our reviewers finished testing the Sennheiser HD 505 headphones last week. While they may not massively deviate from the audio-powerhouse’s typical format, we still found plenty to like about the wired, open-back cans.

Paired with a MacBook Pro and either of our reference Audioquest DragonFly Cobalt and Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M DACs, they delivered a solid performance.

Whether it was bopping pop, clinical classical or thumping screamo, the cans delivered a smooth, refined, spacious sound. We just wish they offered a smidgeon more punch and rhythmic precision.

Read our full Sennheiser HD 505 review

