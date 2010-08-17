Trending

Sony KDL-32EX703 review

The KDL-32EX703 can be connected to your network and is another cracking TV from Sony Tested at £750.00

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Sony’s TV mojo is working shifts at the moment – this is another corker

For

  • A looker with fine spec
  • good ergonomics
  • poised, confident pictures from all sources

Against

  • Contrasts could be more dynamic, next to Panasonic TX-L32D25

There are some things that people will pay more for to receive less of – and the depth of a new TV is one of those things.

When their vital statistics are laid out side-by-side, there's very little the Sony KDL-32EX703 offers that the same size but cheaper KDL-32EX503 doesn't.

The biggest difference is that this set has edge-arrayed LED backlighting – and uses the space saved to reduce its depth by almost 4cm compared with the EX503, to just 6.5cm.

A change in the backlighting
The remote control, the on-screen menus, the online content are all shared, but no less thoroughly sorted for it. Overall specification, backlight aside, is broadly similar.

The two sets also share a common pride of ownership that Sony is so adept at providing.Thankfully for reader and writer alike, there are some differences when it comes to performance.

TV reception is efficient and stable, even if the Freeview HD tuner could show a bit more resolve when signal strength is middling, and there's a familiar solidity to the way the 'EX703 deals with movement of all kinds.

Picture noise is controlled well, and edges are drawn with smooth positivity. And there's a sense that the 'EX703 generates greater depth and detail during dark/black scenes.That's confirmed when the 'EX703 upscales a DVD of All About My Mother.

Black tones are impressively deep, but not to the detriment of overall detail, and motion handling is again worthy of praise. It could show more dynamism where contrast is concerned – but in all other respects it's a top-table performer.

Spot-on colour balance
Blu-ray pictures are accomplished when talk turns to motion (smooth and secure), detail (particularly with skin textures), picture noise (scarcely an issue) and black levels (lustrous, deep).

The colour-balance is spot on too, though contrasts are slightly hampered by the same relative lack of punch.

When displaying an entirely black screen the Sony a) is very black indeed, and b) betrays just a hint of backlighting unevenness – a hint, mind, and it's never an issue with a picture on screen.

The 'EX703 has the familial sound; ‘grating' is too strong a word, but it's definitely in that direction. This is a fine TV regardless, and for some its additional ability over the 'EX503 will make the premium worth it.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesEX703
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-32EX703
Product ModelKDL-32EX703
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL32EX703

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand25 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate12.70 kg
Width with Stand81.1 cm
Weight Approximate10.70 kg
Height with Stand53.9 cm
Width81.1 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth6.5 cm
Height50.7 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions50.7 cm (H): 81.1 cm (W): 6.5 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption220 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption67 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHD Ready
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-32EX703 LED-LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year