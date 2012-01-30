Just in case you weren't sure who makes the FIX, Skullcandy's logo is plastered all over these headphones, including on the ear-pieces, in-line mic, carry case, cable and even on all the supplied ear-tips!

Still, get beyond the overt branding, and they're a reasonably comfortable fit. They don't create a huge amount of obtrusive cable noise when you're walking around, either. Sonically, they're likeable enough.

Play Daft Punk's Around The World and high-frequencies don't splash about. There's no hardness or brightness to speak of, either.

There's a decent amount of bass weight to accompany the thumping bassline, but there's not much in the way of definition: it sounds woolly, lacking precision and edge definition.

And it's this that robs the FIX of drive and excitement when compared with its peers.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook