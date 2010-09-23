Trending

Samsung HT-C6200 review

This smart Samsung system has everything we'd expect to find in a worthy Blu-ray package, plus bags of style and substance Tested at £450.00

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

This is what we expect from a 2.1 home cinema system: style and substance

For

  • Powerful, dynamic sound, with features and picture performance to back it up

Against

  • Treble could be a little more open

It's said a smile goes a long way. Well, in the case of AV kit, the equivalent might just be a gloss-black finish – it's hard not to feel you're getting more for your money when you unbox a system like this.

Nevertheless, that takes you only so far; fortunately there's plenty of substance to this stylish Samsung HT-C6200.

Supremely well connected
Uniquely in this system, you'll find two HDMI inputs alongside the output, allowing you to connect other kit such as games consoles.

You'll also find an ethernet connection which, when connected to your home network, gives access to Samsung's internet@TV service – so you can use the likes of YouTube, Picasa and Twitter directly on your telly.

HD audio decoding is present and correct too, while there's also support for 1080p/24fps HD video and upscaling for DVDs.

A standalone iPod dock connects to the rear of the unit and gives you full on-screen control of your music.

Getting to know the system is easy enough, thanks to a colourful interface adorned with large icons, and you'll find a set-up system that gives you a test tone and lets you adjust individual speaker volume.

Listening first to music, the decent-sized speakers and sub deliver a large but detailed sound. There's substance and weight to Drake's Karaoke, while vocals have immediacy and insight.

Movies are the same
It's more of the same when switching to movies. Treble frequencies err on the thick side, so there's no sign of harshness, but it's a big, bold and powerful sound with good dynamics for such a relatively compact system.

Focusing on the picture, Green Zone provides a tricky test of motion with which the Samsung copes admirably, while there's good attention to detail, a vivid, full colour palette and solid, true black levels.

Far from just a pretty face, the Samsung backs up its sleek, smart appearance with features and performance to match. Now that's something worth smiling about.

See all our home cinema system reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of Analog Audio Inputs1
Component VideoYes
Number of Digital Optical Inputs1
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Audio

RMS Output Power500 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital
Speaker Configuration2.1
Wireless SpeakersYes

Video

Upscale Scan Format1080p
Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsDivX

Physical Characteristics

Front Speaker Width9 cm
Video Player Width43 cm
Front Speaker Depth6.9 cm
Weight Approximate3.80 kg - Video Disc Player
Video Player Depth33.1 cm
Front Speaker Height33.5 cm
Video Player Height6 cm
Width43 cm
Depth33.1 cm
Height6 cm
Dimensions6 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 33.1 cm (D)

General Information

Product NameSamsung HT-C6200
Product ModelHT-C6200
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeHome Theater System
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberHT-C6200/EDC

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • HT-C6200 Home Theater System
  • Remote Control
  • FM Antenna
  • iPod Station
  • Batteries
  • AV Cable
Energy StarYes
Environmental CertificationENERGY STAR

Technical Information

Player-Recorder TypeDVD Player
Internet StreamingYes
Media FormatsDVD-R

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year