Revo AXiS XS review

Awards 2012 Product of the Year - Radios. Best internet radio £150+ Tested at £200

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Awards 2012 Product of the Year - Radios. Best internet radio £150+

For

  • Authoritative sound
  • well-designed interface
  • loads of ways to get content

Against

  • Some interface buttons might prove small for the sausage-fingered

The original Revo AXiS wowed us last year – and picked up an Award into the bargain – thanks to its huge feature list, great performance and classy design. The new XS clearly has a lot to live up to…

New for this Revo Axis XS version is an updated design, the ability to stream content via Bluetooth, a side-mounted USB port for charging your device (be it iOS or Android) and a remote (the original’s was an optional extra).

You still get the first Axis’s features too, of course: FM, DAB/DAB+, Last.fm, network streaming, iPod dock and an internet radio tuner. There’s also the obligatory clock-radio functionality.

Revo Axis XS

Revo Axis XS: Sound quality
As with the original, we’ve no complaints with the XS’s sound. Like its predecessor, it’s punchy for its size, keeps a firm hand on midrange and ensures that treble frequencies never become hard or unruly. It’s a mono design, though, so don’t expect a huge soundstage.

The touchscreen interface, meanwhile, is cracking. It’s logical and provides plenty of info.

The XS really is a pleasure to use. Feature-packed and displaying a fine facility with sound, we really can’t recommend it enough.

