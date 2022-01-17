Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X review

If you’ve got a desktop hi-fi system in need of new headphones, Beyerdynamic’s musical over-ears have many talents to admire.

If you’ve got a desktop hi-fi system in need of new headphones, Beyerdynamic’s musical over-ears have many talents to admire.

Would you be put off buying a pair of over-ear headphones labelled ‘studio headphones’ because they, rightly or wrongly, are sometimes associated with overly analytical and sterile sound quality? We hope not, because you’d miss out on absolute gems like the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X.

These closed-back over-ears together with their five-star siblings, the open-backed DT 900, have both been labelled as such, with the company’s marketing blurb also claiming they’re targeted at content creators. As you’re about to find out, though, these headphones have plenty to offer content consumers too.

Build

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

At the heart of the design of the DT 700 Pro X is Beyerdynamic’s new Stellar.45 drive unit. It’s designed and manufactured in-house and uses a layered Peek polymer diaphragm, with a damping material sandwiched in between, and a Neodymium motor system.

The aim is to deliver a detailed sound with an easy load which will allow the headphones to be driven by laptops and smartphones without any problems. We hooked the headphones up to a MacBook Pro and to an AudioQuest Cobalt USB headphone amp/DAC and the headphones didn’t struggle in the slightest.

Since they are a closed-back design you don’t need to worry about leakage from the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re listening or working in close proximity to others.

Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X tech specs (Image credit: Beyerdynamic) Type Closed back, over ear Impedance 48 ohms Frequency response 5Hz-40kHz Cables 1.8m and 3.0m both with 3.5mm jack Weight 350g (without cable)

We wouldn’t expect luxury from headphones like these, but you can’t argue against their functionality. The earcups and headband feel reassuringly robust and solid, while the headphone cable locks securely into place using a mini XLR connector. The overall impression you get is that this is a pair of headphones that’s going to give you plenty of mileage over the years.

The long-term appeal of the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X headphones is also aided by the velour covered earpads. Not only are they detachable and easily replaceable, they make listening over longer periods of time an absolute delight. Combined with the general ergonomics, balanced weight distribution and generous padding on the headband, there’s no reason why you couldn’t slip these on for a good few hours and still feel as content during hour six or seven of listening as you did during hour one.

The headphone cable attached to the left earcup is flexible and moving around results in barely any noise, which is always a positive. You’re provided with both 1.8m and 3m headphone cables (both with 3.5mm jacks) and a 6.3mm adaptor. There’s also a pouch for giving the DT 700 Pro X more protection when you’re carrying them around.

Sound

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

The first thing that strikes you sonically about the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X headphones is just how composed they sound. The order and precision with which instruments are presented gives music a solid foundation which the headphones can build on.

Play The Imperial March from The Empire Strikes Back OST and the track sounds regimented and organised, just like a battalion of Imperial stormtroopers marching for Lord Vader. You can follow and enjoy all the different elements and orchestral sections or you can sit back and enjoy the arrangement as a whole.

Granted, it isn’t the most exciting presentation we’ve ever heard, but the honesty in the execution is second to none at this price point and the headphones still communicate dynamic shifts of percussion, strings and wind instruments extremely effectively.

Low frequencies are subtle and balanced. Bass weight isn’t a headline here although the over-ears can deploy sufficient quantities when required. They prefer to major in careful control and subtlety.

Listening to Royal Blood’s Limbo, the headphones revel in the rock sections as much as the catchy disco-tastic chorus. Electric guitar action and drums come thick and fast before the headphones go up a gear for the upbeat, uptempo chorus. And the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X remain in control at all times. Even the subtle injection of strings near the song’s climax is weaved into the track with surgical precision. They provide an excellent level of analysis without turning the music sterile and losing the emotion.

Verdict

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic might officially be aiming the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X at content creators and producers, but we think they’re a great option for music fans, full stop. For the money, they deliver a wonderfully rounded performance that’s as musical as it is informative, which helps them bring the best out of any genre you care to send their way.

SCORES

Sound 5

5 Build 5

5 Compatibility 4

MORE:

Read our review of the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X

Also consider the Austrian Audio Hi-X55

These are the best headphones you can buy

Best audiophile headphones

Our pick of the best over-ear headphones