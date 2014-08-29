WiSound has been in research and development for a number of years as the team attempted to overcome what it called "flaws" in the performance of speakers - and now a range of WiSound products are due to appear in the autumn.

And "at least one major launch" has been pencilled in for IFA next week, which means we will get our first chance to see (and hear) exactly what WiSound products can do.

MORE: IFA 2014 preview - news, products and trends

The developers behind the technology are trying to eliminate the "sweet spot" found on the average speaker, in order to make a speaker sound the same no matter where you are in the room - and in turn allow more flexibility in speaker placement.

The tech uses a combination of forward-, up- and side-firing drivers of various sizes and frequency ranges to best combine "direct" sound – straight from the speaker – and "reflected" sound from various surfaces inside the room; similar to products from the likes of Orbitsound and Yamaha.

As a licensed technology, WiSound will be made available to a range of manufacturers, so will no doubt be hoping to make its way to plenty of speakers. We look forward to hearing how they sound.

MORE: Best wireless speakers to buy in 2014