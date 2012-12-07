Naim is giving away a UnitiQute all-in-one music streaming system to celebrate the addition of the Apple Lossless (ALAC) format to its Hi-Def download store.

The Naim Label download manager has been upgraded to support the seamless addition of Apple Lossless files and MP3 downloads into the user's iTunes library.

For a chance to win a Naim UnitiQute – the prize is the new, improved 24-bit/192kHz version, with FM/DAB/internet radio – all you have to do is buy an album from the Naim Hi-Def download store in 24-bit WAV, FLAC or ALAC format between December 1st 2012 and January 31st 2013.

Each album download counts as an entry into the prize draw. To enter, just forward your confirmation of purchase email with its unique five-digit order number to info@naimlabel.com. Terms and conditions apply.

