The digital edition of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is now available on Apple Newsstand.

The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, and single issues cost £3.99 each. A three month subscription is £8.99, six months £17.99 and one year £34.99.

To subscribe to multiple issues, tap the 'More' then 'Subscription' icons.

What's more, we now have the ability to embed videos in selected reviews, so if you see a large 'play' arrow tap on it and the video will start.