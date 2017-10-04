Voting is now closed. The Readers' Award winner will be announced at the What Hi-Fi? Awards event on Wednesday 15th November.

The football season has started, the days are getting shorter, and it's time to start dusting off the winter wardrobe. It can only mean one thing - the What Hi-Fi? Awards is just around the corner.

This year's Awards have a new format. The Best Buys will be announced online on Tuesday 10th October, with the Products of the Year revealed a month later on Wednesday 15th November. The special Awards issue of the magazine will go on sale on Thursday 16th November (or land on your doormat if you're a subscriber).

But one thing that hasn't changed is the Readers' Award, and your chance to vote for your favourite product of the year.

We've compiled a ten-strong shortlist of products following suggestions on the What Hi-Fi? Forums and Facebook page, and having taken into account our most popular reviews of the year.

So, will it be the excellent Naim Uniti Atom, the ground-breaking KEF LS50 Wireless, or maybe the Pro-Ject Primary turntable? Voting is now open and you can cast your vote in the form below.

Voting will close on Monday 9th October ahead of our reveal of the Best Buy winners the following day. The Readers' Award winner will then be revealed, along with all our other Product of the Year winners, on Wednesday 15th November.

