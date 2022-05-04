Wharfedale adds wireless WiSA certification to its new Opal home theatre package - but there's a catch

Wharfedale's Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System, which launched last month, has earned accreditation for WiSA HT interoperability.

The WiSA HT standard delivers up to eight channels of wireless audio, and to obtain the accreditation, audio products must follow strict protocols for latency, synchronisation and compatibility. This means that approved systems such as Wharfedale's Opal can send and receive audio at 24-bit/48kHz or 24-bit/96kHz sample rates with 5.2ms or 2.6ms of latency, respectively – all without connecting to a wi-fi network.

The certification also ensures connectivity with other WiSA HT products, irrespective of the manufacturer.

The Opal Wireless Home Theatre surround system, which features touch controls and decoding for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital TrueHD, retails at $4200 (around £3356, AU$5886) but, unfortunately, is sold exclusively in mainland China.

According to Olina Wu, Wharfedale Brand Director, the Opal may get a broader international rollout .“While we’re selling the Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System solely in China right now, we’re eager to expand its footprint in other overseas markets," said Wu. "WiSA HT interoperability certification shows our commitment to creating interoperable solutions that work with other entertainment products.”

