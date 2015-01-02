And we start in California with the revelation that DTS is to unveil its "next-generation object-based codec technology" in the form of DTS:X – the successor to its DTS-HD Master Audio technology.

According to DTS, nearly nine out of ten home AV receiver and surround processor manufacturers have signed up to launch DTS:X-compatible products during 2015 – such as Onkyo and Pioneer.

8K TV in the Middle East

If you're paying a visit to IBC Content Everywhere MENA in the Middle East this month, you'll have the chance to catch a glimpse of Super Hi-Vision from Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

The 8K TV screen tech – 16 times the resolution of standard HD – has arrived in the region for the first time, with further events planned for both Latin America and Europe throughout 2015.

Archos to unveil new 4G devices

Archos is to unveil its new range of 4G-ready, Android-powered smartphones and tablets at CES 2015, which includes a refresh of its Helium product range and has prices starting from under £80.

Highlights include the Archos 50 Diamond smartphone (pictured) – featuring an octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The 80b Helium tablet, meanwhile, boasts a 1.5GHz quad-core processor.

