Vizio gets in on budget Atmos action with £600 soundbar

Vizio may have chosen to launch in the UK last month with a £149 soundbar, but already the US brand is showing just how serious it is about competing at the premium end of the soundbar market too.

Today, Vizio has launched a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar for just £600, which is about as budget as it currently gets for Atmos TV speakers.

The Vizio 36in 5.1.2 Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos – its official name, we kid you not – does indeed warrant the inclusion of 'system' in its title.

(Image credit: Vizio)

The 36in-wide bar (which sports three drivers for left, right and centre channels in addition to two upward-firing speakers to deliver height channels) is accompanied by two rear satellite surround speakers and an external subwoofer. That's certainly a lot of speaker for your money, anyway...

Not content on promising a value Atmos experience, Vizio has also chosen to integrate Google Chromecast into its latest soundbar, allowing owners to stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app (such as Spotify, Tidal and Deezer) directly from their smartphone or tablet over wi-fi.

(Image credit: Vizio)

Vizio’s SmartCast Mobile app provides an alternative means of control to the provided LCD display-toting remote control, and the soundbar can also be voice controlled via Google Assistant when connected to a Google smart speaker.

Considering the only Atmos soundbars we can heartily recommend – the Sony HT-ST5000 and Samsung HW-N950 – are both over £1000, we have every finger and toe crossed that this Vizio can do itself (and the Dolby Atmos technology) proud.

MORE:

Best soundbars 2019: the best TV speakers you can buy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 UK: the date, best deals, and how it works

The best cheap soundbar deals - June 2019