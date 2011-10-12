Virgin Media has today announced that thousands of hours of films, TV shows, sport and news will be added to its On Demand TV service with the launch of Sky Anytime on Virgin's cable TV network.

The move will increase the amount of on-demand entertainment on Virgin TV by more than a third, bringing it up to a total of 6500 hours, with selected content available in HD and 3D, the company says.

Initially customers on Virgin's XL TV package will have instant access to popular shows such as Glee, Terra Nova and more from Sky 1, Sky Living, Sky Arts and Sky News, in HD where possible.

From early 2012 selected programmes will also be made available to M+ TV customers and above.

Sky Movies and Sports subscribers get more

Virgin TV customers who subscribe to the Sky Movies Collection will also be able to access 500 titles from Sky Anytime, as well as more than 500 movies from FilmFlex, PictureBox and Virgin Mdia Player.

Sports fans subscribing to the Sky Sports Collection will have the opportunity to catch up on the latest sporting action, with highlights from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League football, international cricket and European Tour Golf.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, says: "The addition of Sky Anytime on Virgin Media forms part of our ongoing commitment to developing a compelling and complete digital entertainment service."

