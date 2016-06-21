We all love vinyl, that much appears to be clear. Whether it's the album artwork and sleevenotes you can read, the interaction of placing the needle to the groove, or even the small hisses and crackles you occasionally get.

Music streaming services can’t offer any of that. Instead they give you instant access to any song in varying sound qualities up to hi-res. How dull.

Enter Vinylfied, a website that adds an imitation vinyl hiss to the background of the track you’re listening to. You can choose to stream music from Spotify, Pandora or SoundCloud directly, or have it running in the background of streams from other services.

So now you can have the best of both worlds. We’ll leave it up to you to decide if it’s any good.

