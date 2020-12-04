Unusual Bose ‘Sport Open Earbuds’ with ear-hook design appear in FCC filing

Bose looks very much as if its planning another set of true wireless earbuds to join it's recently released – and really rather good – QuietComfort Earbuds. Filings for a “Sport Open Earbuds” have surfaced at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC, an independent US government agency that regulates communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable across the United States) containing no fewer than ten photos of the unannounced earphones.

As first spotted by The Verge, Bose is clearly aiming squarely for the fitness market here, with an open, plastic design that looks like it'll simply rest against your ear rather than go into it. There's an ear hook to keep it held in place, and a physical button at the bottom of each driver housing for on-device playback control. The charger is also seen within the filings, and looks to be a cradle design.

(Image credit: Bose (via FCC) )

Of course, this isn't the first time the Massachusetts audio specialist has dipped its feet into the sports market with a true wireless concept. The company's Sport Earbuds were released in September (costing £179/$179) and the Bose SoundSport Free gained a glowing five-star review from this publication in 2019, but both designs are in-ears and come with a range of silicone tips and ear-fins.

An open alternative could cater to music-lovers who don't like how in-ears feel, or those who want greater awareness of the traffic, say, on their morning run.

Obviously, Bose Sport Open Earbuds specs such as battery life, water/sweat/dust resistance ratings and pricing remain at large right now, as does the sound. Considering the impressive performance of Bose's more traditional headphone designs, they'll have much to live up to, but if you'll be after some fitness headphones in the new year, it might be worth keeping this unusual design in mind – at least until we know a bit more.

(Image credit: Bose (via FCC) )

MORE:

Looking for Bose sports in-ears? See the best Bose SoundSport Free deals live now

See all the best Bose deals live now: headphones, speakers, soundbars

Read our pick of the best sports headphones 2020: keep active with these earbuds