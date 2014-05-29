Not content with taking the wireless multiroom audio market by storm, Sonos has taken a hefty chunk of the soundbar market, too, thanks to the excellent Sonos Playbar.

But what if you've had your head turned by one of these new soundbases? The Flexson TV Stand for Playbar could be the answer.

Apparently delivered as a result of demand from consumers and retailers, the TV Stand for Playbar is essentially a case upon which you can sit your TV, complete with integrated cable management.

Made in the UK, it promises a rigid, steel frame design, which will hold any TV up to 50kg (that's most TVs, effectively). A usable surface area of 90 x 30 centimetres should mean you have room to plonk pretty much any TV.

The Sonos Playbar slips inside snugly making for a smart-looking, pseudo-soundbase (at least from the pictures).

Interested? The Flexson TV Stand for Sonos Playbar is on sale now for £100.

If you'd rather take up less space on your stand, Flexson has also released three new wall mounts for the Playbar.

The Cantilever Mount for 37-55in TVs, £300, will support your TV and the Playbar and allows you to adjust the viewing angle, while the Screen Mount for 37-65in screens, £90, fixes to your existing TV bracket.

Lastly, the Flexson Flat to Wall Mount is a 12mm thin mount that will slap both your TV and the Sonos soundbar flush to your wall. It's good for 37-55in TVs up to 40kg and costs £150.

All four Flexson products are on sale now.

