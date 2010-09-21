"A wide 20-20,000Hz frequency response provides crystal clear highs, full midrange and mindblowing bass", claims Teufel.

The company has focused on two key attributes: power and bass. "The bass rendered by the Aureal Groove is captivating, deep, agile and transparent in ways rarely found in earbud headphones."

That's quite a claim, and one we'll have to put to the test when we review them.

The in-ear buds have a snug fit to offer a degree of noise isolation, ideal for when you're using them on the train, plane or down the gym.

