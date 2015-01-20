The new range comprises the XT 6F and XT 8F floorstanders; XT 6 bookshelf speaker; XT Mini stand-mounter; and the XT C centre channel. Medium Oak and Dark Walnut finishes are available.

"Radical acoustic engineering and new patent-pending Tannoy technologies" feature in this new speaker range, including the new Omnimagnet-powered magnets for enhanced sound quality.

Tannoy also says a "pioneering" Twin-cavity coupled reflex system and down-firing external port delivers the "most tuneful and musically coherent bass" from the Revolution speaker series yet.

It follows three years of R&D, with this system reducing cabinet distortion in an effort to deliver tighter, more controlled bass notes.

Meanwhile, the crossover's simple and straight design approach aims to provide an "ultra-clean" signal path to retain as much of the musical detail from your source as possible.

You'll be able to see the new Reference XT series of speakers for yourself at Sound and Vision – The Bristol Show, which takes place next month at the Marriott City Centre Hotel in Bristol.

MORE: Bristol Show 2015 – news, exhibitors and all the details

Read all our Tannoy reviews and news