If you thought CD players were old-fashioned, think again. T+A has unveiled its new SACD player, the MP 3100 HV, and it's bursting with modern tech including DAB+ and the ability to stream from services such as Tidal and Qobuz.

But, of course, its SACD-playing skills are the prime draw. It features a new disc mechanism incorporating the latest decoder technology, promising fast access times and outstanding error correction.

It is equipped to carry out the full signal processing of of DSD bitstream and PCM data, which should ensure stellar sound quality. Depending on which sound format you use, the signals from the MP 3100 HV's digital sources pass through one of two separate signal paths, each fully optimised for that signal type (whether it's DSD or PCM). It's then passed through to the analogue section.

With its new streaming client, the MP 3100 HV can handle maximum resolution from streaming services, internet radio and DAB+. Plus it has Bluetooth, so you can stream tunes to it from your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop PC.

The T+A MP 3100 HV is available from mid-April, priced at £12,700.

