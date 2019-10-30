Spotify Kids app offers ad-free, hand-picked content for children

Spotify has launched a "fun" standalone app specifically for kiddywinks, available exclusively for Premium Family subscribers.

"Born out of the desire to create a playground of sound just for kids" and intended for children aged three and over, the Spotify Kids app offers ad-free music content that's hand-picked by a team of experienced editors and presented on a colourful interface that benefits from simplistic navigation and scaled-back text. The child-friendly experience varies depending on their age.

Premium Family subscribers who wish to take advantage of Spotify's new app for their child or children need to download the Spotify Kids app – free on iOS and Android – select their age(s) and choose what content they want them to see. Each child can then select a custom avatar and colour theme to personalise their experience.

The Kids app is now in beta in Ireland and will roll out to all markets that have access to Spotify Premium Family in the "coming months". During this process, Spotify plans to introduce parental controls into the app, as well as a broader palette of content such as stories and audiobooks and, eventually, podcasts.

