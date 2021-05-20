Spotify launches virtual concert series, kicking off with The Black Keys

Spotify has announced a series of streamed concerts due to take place over the next month, recognising that the global live music industry is still a long way from getting back to normality.

The streaming giant, which may soon be launching a HiFi service, has billed the five virtual events as an "intimate" way for musicians and fans to safely connect, letting the artists choose the location for the pre-recorded show. The concerts are set to be between 40-75 minutes long and, as they won't actually be live, can be viewed across multiple time zones, although you can watch only during the specified time you buy a ticket for.

Entry to each of the performances will cost $15 (or the equivalent in local currency), and users will need a Spotify account of any tier to gain access.

The five upcoming shows are:

When you purchase a ticket, it will be linked to your Spotify account, so you can't share logins or trade if you're no longer able to attend. In keeping with convention, Spotify also states that tickets are non-refundable.

