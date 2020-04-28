Sound+Image's May/June 2020 issue is out now: World's Best Wireless Speakers

Check out the latest digital edition at Zinio

- WORLD'S BEST WIRELESS SPEAKERS: Can one brilliant box replace a whole hi-fi?

- STUCK AT HOME?: How to plan a home cinema or media room

- OPTOMA'S P1: Half projector, half TV - why the P1 changes the equation for projection

- BEYOND BON: 40 years since Bon The Likeable left the building and the band, here's the tale of how AC/DC so rapidly regrouped to deliver the second biggest-selling album of all time.

WORLD'S BEST WIRELESS SPEAKERS: How about having just one speaker as your whole hi-fi system, streaming music, looking great, sounding fine. It’s a tempting proposition, especially with premium wireless speakers like these bringing the latest music and multiroom tech to your home.

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge

Denon Home 350

Linn Series 3

Naim Mu-so Qb

Technics Ottava S SC-C30

Marantz M-CR612 + Jamo C 93 II

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR 'PHONES: Wireless transmission, no wires between the buds — that’s the freedom of true wireless. Identify your priorities and check our reviews to see which are the best buds for you!

Apple AirPods 2019

BlueAnt Pump Air 2

Bose SoundSport Free

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra Elite 75t

Jaybird Vista

JBL Reflect Flow

Klipsch T5 Wireless

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sony WF-1000XM3

OPTOMA P1 ultra-short-throw 4K projector

Here’s a product that takes projection closer to the convenience of TV — smart interface, built-in audio, laser light source and a ‘wow’ huge screen image. Is the P1 the right solution to transform your home entertainment experience?

Panasonic DP-UB150 UHD Blu-ray player

With a 4K Blu-ray player this good under $350, it’s enough to persuade anyone away from streaming and back to the beauty of physical media.

AYRE ACOUSTICS EX-8 integrated hub

This ‘temptation’-level integrated amp offers modular inputs and upgrades so you get just what you need — and can change your mind later.

GOOGLE NEST Wifi mesh Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi woes? Google’s latest Nest Wifi improves on the original version to offer a possible answer.

hi-fi history: LABOURS OF LOVE

You’ll never forget your first love. Whereas speaker manufacturers never forget their first speaker. We travel through time to look at first-born classics from the 1930s to the 1980s from loudspeaker brands around the world.

HOME CINEMA vs MEDIA ROOM

After the ultimate entertainment space? Do you need a flexible media room or a dedicated home cinema? What are the decisions you’ll need to make, and how much can you do yourself? Our guide will help you decide...

DO YOU NEED A PORTABLE DAC?

New headphones at the ready? Should you add a portable DAC to get the best from your phone?

movies

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE

BIRDS OF PREY

Will the latest Terminator movie be the last? And should our Margot stop sucking on helium when playing wise-cracking Harley Quinn?

music

BEYOND BON

It’s 40 years since Bon the Likeable left the building and the band. Here’s the tale of how AC/DC so rapidly regrouped to deliver the second biggest album of all-time.

MUSIC REVIEWS

Robert Plant, Marillion, Joe Satriani, T Rex and new blues releases.

BUYING GUIDE: Our new-look buying guide features Sound+Image award-winners that promise the best performance for the price at every level. This issue we focus on standmount and floorstanding loudspeakers plus headphones of every breed.

