Sound+Image's March/April 2020 issue is out now: OLED & LED TV bargains

Is OLED still the cream of TV tech, or do the latest LED-LCD designs close the gap? And should you be considering moving up to 8K resolution? Our tests of top TVs from 65-inch to 85-inch will help you decide, and include top TVs currently enjoying hugely reduced pricing.

PLUS THE FUTURE OF TV revealed at CES Las Vegas – MicroLED, MiniLED, OLED, 8K & more: see what we'll be watching next year and beyond!

CROSSING THE STREAMS: With Apple TV+ and Disney+ added to the mix of video subscription services, something has to give. Which are the services you should keep, and what freebies might just be enough to get you off the subscription hook altogether?

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

MORE REVIEWS THIS ISSUE:

FOUR WIRELESS NC HEADPHONES

Seeking the silence of noise-cancellation plus the best in audio quality? We test two premium models from B&W, haptic face-shakers from Skullcandy, and a bargain pair from Ausdom.

- Bowers & Wilkins PX7

- Bowers & Wilkins PX5

- Skullcandy Crusher ANC

- Ausdom ANC7S

THREE SMART AV RECEIVERS

They’re multichannel amplifiers and hubs for your music and movies, but today’s receivers also bring music streaming and multiroom operation. Here are the full tests on two Sound+Image award-winners and a new contender from Onkyo.

- Denon AVR-X2600H

- Marantz SR6014

- Onkyo TX-RZ840

Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker

After falling behind in the battle to deliver decent smart speaker audio, Amazon has finally put forward a hefty contender which aims to hold its head high aside more serious competitors.

Fyne Audio F500 loudspeakers

New to Australia, these coaxial standmounts from a Scottish company bring solid sound and impressive bass performance for bookshelf models.

JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker

The personal son et lumière from JBL’s portable portfolio. It looks great, but how does it sound?

Plus: Music & movie news: Picard, Joker, VFX in The Lion King and much more!

