Sound+Image Sep-Oct 2021: new issue out now

It's out now in print and digital form – the September-October 2021 issue of Sound+Image.

Meet Anthem's magical movie machine and discover why you need to hear this sound-orientated AV receiver.

Looking for a soundbar? We review JBL's compact bar and Samsung's extraordinary 11.1.4-channel soundbar system.

Seeking stunning stereo? Check out our top hi-fi reviews, and our comprehensive buying guide...

HI-FI EQUIPMENT REVIEWS

Yamaha NS-3000 stereo loudspeakers

Why choose Yamaha’s NS-3000 gloss-piano-black Zylon-loaded made-in-Japan standmounters? ‘Natural Sound’ is just the start...

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M DAC/preamp

Not many DACs can claim a silver anniversary, but Cambridge Audio’s DacMagic 200M maintains the magic of the 1996 original, and then some.

Classé Delta pre/power amplifiers

Classé, the erstwhile amplification stablemate of Bowers & Wilkins, is back in da house.

JBL 4349 stereo loudspeakers

Listening to the 4349s from JBL’s Studio Monitor range is like a time-machine ticket to the original recording session.

Vinyl Record Cleaning System

We clean up our collection with a peel session.

SOUND+IMAGE PRESENTS WORLD-CLASS AUSTRALIAN HOME CINEMA INSTALLATIONS

Dining Room Ditched!

This Western Australian family decided to clear away the cutlery and invite Rogue Home Cinema to prepare them an audio-visual feast instead.

New Cinema From Old

Out with a previous cinema, in with this new reference room from Wavetrain Cinemas, wrapped in glorious Art Nouveau trimmings.

AV EQUIPMENT REVIEWS

Anthem MRX 540 AV receiver

A new look and new tech for Anthem’s new range, with the MRX 540 a delight, and not only for its sonic performance.

JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar

JBL’s solidly-built soundbar packs in the features for movies and music, and requires no separate subwoofer to deliver the goods.

Samsung HW-Q950A soundbar system

11 channels of surround and four of height? This soundbar system makes remarkable claims, but then manages to fulfil them.

TCL 55C825 Mini LED 4K TV

Mini LED splits the LED blacklight of LCD into hundreds of zones with thousands of lights. The result is performance at the level of OLED.

1980s FLASHBACK SPECIAL!

Rewinding Video Tape

We kick off our 80s flashback with a nostalgic look at how VHS and Betamax changed our world.

Classic Movies

- An American Werewolf in London

- Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Top 5 Eighties Soundtracks

Brat packers, teen movies and films about fast cars and faster pilots... many with killer scores.

Classic album

SCARY MONSTERS

In 1980 David Bowie and long-time producer Tony Visconti went all in on ‘Scary Monsters’: “We wanted to make our Sgt. Pepper!”

AND THERE'S MORE...

JBL XTREME 3 wireless speaker

The Xtreme 3 may be a large wireless speaker, but its sound is very well proportioned...

Final Audio D8000 Pro headphones

Solid construction with a lightness of touch.

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless

Do Sony’s updated buds maintain their lead?

ag WHP01K NC wireless headphones

Affordable ANC tuned by a high-end brand.

