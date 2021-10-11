Sound+Image Nov-Dec 2021: new issue out now

Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$14.99p/m There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$14.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.View Deal

It's out now in print and digital form – the November-December 2021 issue of Sound+Image.

Check out all the global EISA Award Winners for 2021-2022, and the full details on all the AV winners!

We listen to Bowers & Wilkins' brand-new 805 D4 and 20 – yes 20! – other pairs of stand-out standmount speakers from $359 to more than $13,000, so you can get BIG hi-fi sound from some remarkably small speakers.

Read our full review on Yamaha's top-of-the-line Aventage RX-A8A - the compan'ys first 11-channel integrated receiver since the classic Z11.

Plus plenty more – audio-technica's new dynamic vinyl deck at just $699, the new Cambridge Audio smart amplifier, and more...

(Image credit: Future)

AV & HI-FI EQUIPMENT REVIEWS

Yamaha Aventage RX-A8A networked AV receiver

The top one-box receiver in Yamaha’s 10th anniversary Aventage range gets both movie soundtracks and Atmos music mixes flowing.

LG SP9YA soundbar+subwoofer

LG again teams with Meridian for its new soundbars, this SP9 model promising 5.1.2 channels with Atmos and DTS:X.

audio-technica AT-LPW50PB turntable

Looks great, sounds great, and at $699 it’s priced well for those getting into or returning to vinyl. We struggle to find anything against this deck.

Bluesound Node streamer

The latest-gen Bluesound Node improves this streamer’s ability still further, and adds a very handy HDMI ARC input for TV playback.

Cambridge Audio Evo 150 smart amplifier

The UK brand delivers a just-add-speakers smart amplifier that gives the key players an impressive and attractive run for their money.

HEADPHONES

JBL Live660NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Fully-featured app-enhanced noise-cancellers at a remarkable $249.95. But how do they sound?

Yamaha YH-L700A wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Loaded with tech, including ‘surround’ sound fields, while sounding their best used straight.

Klipsch T5 II wireless noise-cancelling earphones

Internal tech from Dirac and Bragi help Klipsch’s ANC buds justify their premium presentation.

(Image credit: Future)

GROUP TEST

Standmount speakers 46

The advantages of standmounts over large floorstanders extend beyond mere size and aesthetics to finer focus and cleaner bass. We round-up 21 pairs of top-performing small +speakers from the entry-level to the luxurious.



ELAC Debut 5.2 + DALI Spektor 2 + Q Acoustics 3030i + Triangle Borea BR03 + Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary + ELAC Debut Reference DRB62 + Polk Reserve R200 + Richter Merlin S6 + Definitive Technology Demand D9 + Sonus faber Lumina 1 + Chario Constellation II Lynx + KEF LS50 Meta + Revel Performa3 M105 + Spendor Classic 4/5 + KEF R3 + JBL L82 Classic + Krix Esoterix Altum + Harbeth Compact 7ES-3 XD + Fyne Audio F701 + Bowers & Wilkins 805 D4 + Sonus faber Electa Amator III

(Image credit: Future)

EISA AWARDS 2021-2022

Sound+Image is Australia’s EISA AV member of this global society of magazines; so we laid our votes – and here are the winners!

COAST WITH THE MOST: smart home

Nine audio zones, five 4K video zones, full Savant control — and not a bad view outside. This is blue-sky smart design from Len Wallis Audio.

+ news, views + so much more!

