Sound+Image Awards 2022: special awards issue out now

It's your ultimate buying guide, a hi-fi and AV droolfest, and a celebration of the best in audio and audio-visual gear - the Sound+Image Awards 2022 Special Issue.

Inside you'll find full details of the best and best-value products in every category - turntables, headphones, wireless speakers, projectors, streamers, hi-fi amplifiers and loudspeakers, TVs and soundbars and more.

We also celebrate the year's best custom installations of home cinemas and smart homes.

Meet the team which has won the popular vote for Australia's Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year Award, and read about the hi-fi life of this year's recipient of the Sound+Image Lifetime Achievement Award.

Across 60+ award categories we detail every winner, and the reasons why they impressed us so much with their performance at the price. From a AU$399 wireless speaker to a AU$50,000+ amplification and all points between and beyond, you'll discover the most remarkable hi-fi and AV equipment available to the Australian market today, the products capable of delivering magical music and magnificent movies to your home, delivering years of home entertainment joy.

