Sound+Image Awards 2021: special awards issue out now

It's the ultimate buying guide, a hi-fi droolfest, and a celebration of all that's best in audio and audio-visual gear - the Sound+Image Awards 2021 Special Issue.

Inside you'll find full details of the best and best-value products in every category - turntables, headphones, wireless speakers, projectors, streamers, hi-fi amplifiers and loudspeakers, TVs and soundbars and more.

We also celebrate the year's best custom installations of home cinemas and stereo systems, featuring both our own winners and the home cinemas and smart homes which have triumphed in this year's CEDIA Awards.

Meet the team which has won the popular vote for Australia's Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year Award, and read about the hi-fi life of this year's recipient of the Sound+Image Lifetime Achievement Award.

Across 50+ award categories we detail every winner, and the reasons why they impressed us so much with their performance at the price. From a $349 soundbar solution to a $13,000 turntable, and all points between and beyond, you'll discover the most remarkable hi-fi and AV equipment available to the Australian market today, the products capable of delivering magical music and magnificent movies to your home, delivering years of home entertainment joy.

It's our biggest and most unmissable issue of the year

