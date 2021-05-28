Sony WF-1000XM4 have eight-hour battery life, water resistance, leak says

Sony's WF-1000XM4 have leaked again. According to the latest leak, Sony's highly anticipated pair of true wireless earbuds will boast better noise cancellation, support for Sony's LDAC codec, boast eight-hour battery life and be water-resistant, WinFuture reports.

The site has also obtained images of the earbuds that support previous leaks. As well as product shots showing off the new, smaller design, there are some lifestyle shots we haven't seen before, such as the one above.

Like their predecessors, the excellent WF-1000XM3, the XM4 will have active noise cancellation (ANC), but it should be more effective thanks to a supposedly new Sony V1 processor.

That's not the only area where the XM4 will allegedly improve over their predecessors – battery life is much better too. The eight hours of run time is two hours more than the XM3. That's with ANC on. Turn it off, and that jumps to 12 hours.

The water resistance is also a welcome improvement over the XM3. The IPX4 rating means they are sweat- and water-resistant to splashing.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Finally, WinFuture even has a price: €279.90 (that's about £240/$397/AU$442). The XM3 launched for £220/$230, but you can pick them up for much less than that if you head over to see the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals.

A previous leak said we should see the XM4 launch in the next couple of weeks. This detailed leak suggests they'll become official sooner rather than later. We'll bring you all the news and leaks as we get them.

