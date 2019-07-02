Sony reveals premium UBP-X1100ES 4K Blu-ray player with Dolby Vision

Sony has a new high-end Blu-ray player, which comes with Dolby Vision support and is optimised for custom install.

The Sony UBP-X1000ES set the benchmark for standout Blu-ray players back in 2017, but time waits for no man. When we reviewed it, our only real issue with the model was the lack of Dolby Vision support. Now, the Sony UBP-X1100ES has put that right, with support for Dolby Vision alongside the pre-existing compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The new player also promises deeper darks and more vibrancy than ever before, naturally, with High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision, 4K upscaling up to 60p video, and support for the new BT2020 colour space.

There's also wi-fi built-in for access to all things smart, HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity and universal disc playback including 3D Blu-ray playback.

The player is set to be priced at £749/$598, though there's no sign of the player on sale in the UK as yet.

