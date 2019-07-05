Sony launches WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling

Sony hit a home run with its first true wireless headphones, the WF-1000X, and almost two years after they hit the market, the Japanese giant has finally revealed their successor – the WF-1000XM3.

These new wireless earbuds boast a refreshed look, new features and, according to Sony, a raft of improvements.

Key to these improvements is the use of Sony's QN1e HD noise cancelling processor. It’s virtually identical to the chip found in the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones and there's one in each earpiece. Sony claims this chip delivers a 40 per cent increase in noise-cancelling quality compared to WF-1000X.

It uses 24-bit processing and claims to bring greater efficiency to the headphones, thus allowing for better battery life. As is the case with the over-ears, the chip acts as noise-cancelling processor, but it also takes care of DAC duties and acts as an internal analogue amp.

The headphones also use a new Bluetooth chipset and connection technology to increase stability and reduce the potential for lip-sync errors with video - Sony claims these in-ears are on a par with their over-ear siblings.

(Image credit: Sony)

On paper, the WF-1000XM3s offer six hours of battery life with noise-cancelling and Bluetooth turned on, and come with a carry case that charges via USB-C and can deliver an extra three charges, bringing total battery life to 24 hours. Turn off the noise-cancelling and you should get eight hours from a single charge and an extra 24 hours from the case. Sony's even claiming a 10 minute charge is enough for 90 minutes of playtime.

A built-in proximity sensor means if you take one earpiece out your music will pause while touch controls located on the surface alter the noise-cancelling (left earpiece) or control playback (right earpiece).

Mirroring the two finishes available for its WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones, Sony's new new wireless earbuds are available in choices of silver and black.

The WF-1000XM3s are set to go on sale during the first couple of weeks in August for £220/€250/$230. And we already have a Sony WF-1000XM3 review revealing whether they'll be worth your investment or not...

