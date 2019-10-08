Sony confirms PlayStation 5 will have a 4K Blu-ray player

There's almost nothing in the world of consumer electronics that stokes the rumour mill quite like a new games console. So with both Microsoft and Sony working on the latest versions of their machines, and with those products now offering so much more than gaming, it's an exciting time for anyone with even a passing interest in home entertainment. And now there's more grist for the mill.

Sony has confirmed some more details on the forthcoming PS5 in a blog post and an exclusive interview with Wired. And one detail that jumped out at us, is the confirmation that the console will have a 4K Blu-ray drive.

The PS4 was limited to playing standard HD Blu-rays, a feature that first appeared on the PS3 and was back then credited with helping drive uptake in the relatively new format. Now Sony and others will no doubt be hoping the PS5 does the same for 4K Blu-ray.

Sony also confirmed the name. The new console will be called - wait for it - the PlayStation 5, which was naturally assumed but not yet official. As for the PS5 release date, that's now confirmed as "Holiday 2020". So we have just over a year to wait.

PS5 vs Project Scarlett

There will also be a new PS5 controller. Sony says it's adopting haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” technology with a broader range of more realistic feedback, and launching something it's calling adaptive triggers. Again, this aims to allow for more realistic gameplay driven by programmable resistance within the trigger buttons.

The PS5 will launch in time to take on Project Scarlett, aka the next-gen Xbox, which is also due to launch Holiday 2020. Looks like another almighty gaming showdown is just around the corner...

MORE:

Best gaming headsets for every budget

Best gaming TVs 2019