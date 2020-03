The TV catch-up service will be accessible on all models that have Freeview HD built-in (the EX403 and above).

The iPlayer service joins the LoveFilm app on the Bravia Internet Video service, meaning Sony joins Samsung in having both apps live on their latest TV ranges.

BBC iPlayer is also available on the full 2010 range of Sony Blu-ray players and home cinema systems, again via the Bravia Internet Video service.

