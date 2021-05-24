Sonos wireless earbuds spotted in new US patent filing

Still waiting for the Sonos wireless headphones to appear? They're expected by the end of 2021, but it seems the Californian tech giant might have another surprise up its sleeve.

A recent US patent filing (spotted by zatznotfunny) appears to depict Sonos' first ever pair of wireless earbuds. The drawings are rudimentary but appear to show a couple of different designs, including a wedge-shaped pair that slot into either end of a USB-C charging case.

Interestingly, it looks like Sonos is also planning to extend the play time of its buds using tiny, detachable battery plates (Sonos calls them "charging adaptors"). The plates look to be roughly the size of a thumbnail and attach (possibly magnetically?) to the outer body of each bud. The drawings even reveal how the plates would be powered up using the charging case. Ingenious, but is it realistic?

The filing doesn't give too much else away, other than to confirm the purported Sonos buds would feature voice control, media playback, and the ability to sync with "Multiple Network Devices" (Sonos' increasingly broad range of wireless multi-room audio products, we presume).

Major tech firms file hundreds of patents every year and many come to naught, so today's development is no guarantee that Sonos will launch a pair of true wireless earbuds. That said, somebody at Sonos has clearly spent a lot of time thinking about developing an Apple AirPods (2019) rival.

