Sky and Netflix combine to offer the biggest on demand TV service for £10

We’ve long known that Netflix and Sky would be joining forces to create a brand new TV package, and we finally have all the details.

The new Ultimate On Demand package will cost £10 per month, and it combines Sky Box Sets (normally £5 per month, and featuring over 400 US and UK shows) with Netflix’s huge library of TV shows and movies.

Available to Sky Q customers only, the Ultimate On Demand bundle will see the Netflix app seamlessly integrated into the Sky Q interface. You’ll find highlighted TV shows from Netflix and Sky sitting side by side in the Home page, or you can peruse each service’s contents separately in the On Demand section.

Which Netflix tier you get depends on which Sky Q package you have.

If you’re part of the Sky Q Experience subscription, you’ll get the Netflix Premium tier (normally £9.99 per month), which gives you access to 4K and HDR content and watching on four screens at the same time.

With Netflix’s enviable collection of shows in 4K Ultra HD and Sky also growing its 4K content, that means over 2000 hours of 4K TV shows to binge on.

Of course, with Sky not supporting HDR just yet , you'll be able to see Netflix's shows in 4K only, but not HDR. That means no HDR10 or Dolby Vision advantage when watching shows like Stranger Things, GLOW or Marvel's Daredevil.

Those on the Sky Q Entertainment subscription will get Netflix’s Standard plan (HD quality, watching on two screens at the same time), which is usually £7.99 per month.

Either way, you save a few extra quid if you opt for the Ultimate On Demand bundle.

Any customers on Sky+ will have to upgrade to Sky Q (and buy the 2TB box) if they want the joys of the new TV package (and 4K picture quality, of course).

If you do choose to add this bundle to your Sky bill, you'll still use your existing Netflix login as normal on your computer, phone or tablet; the billing is simply handled by Sky.

The Ultimate On Demand package will be available in November, but you can register your interest on the Sky website right now.

