Sennheiser announces RS 5200 wireless headphones for your TV

Sennheiser has unveiled the company’s latest wireless headphones designed specifically to enhance TV sound, the RS 5200.

The RS 5200 headphones comprise a wireless headset and a transmitter that connects to your TV’s optical or analogue audio output. This base station then broadcasts sound directly to the headset wirelessly, within a range of 70 metres.

To reflect its customers’ varying auditory needs, the RS 5200 has three hearing profiles to enhance different frequency bands as well as independent left and right volume controls. And to help make dialogue easier to understand, users can activate a speech 'Clarity Function’ to reduce background noise.

The stethoscope style design, worn under the chin, is intended to reduce pressure on the temples and ears, particularly for those who also wear glasses when watching TV. Listeners can choose from four styles of ear tip adapters available in different sizes. These include silicon, memory foam for noise isolation or open foam ear tips to let in more ambient sound.

Rechargeable power is provided by docking the headset with the base station, and the built-in battery offers up to 12 hours of playback. A recharge takes up to three hours, and the system notifies the user when the battery is low and automatically turn it off when not in use.

The Sennheiser RS 5200 is available now for £230 (around $309, AU$ 430).

